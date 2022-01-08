Anupama 8 January 2022 Written Update: Anu And Anuj Learn That Malvika Has Depression

Anupama 8 January 2022 episode begins with Malvika locking herself in the room as she gets a depression attack after seeing a man beating up his wife. Anu and Anuj knock on the door and ask Malvika to open it but she does not respond and keeps crying. She then tries to find her medicine while Anu and Anuj try to unlock the door from outside. Meanwhile, Malvika keeps screaming not to beat her. At the Shah house, everyone plays together while waiting for Anuj, Anu and Malvika for the party.

Pakhi then wonders when will Anu arrive while Vanraj says that they must be stuck in traffic because it is New year. Pakhi then calls Anu on her phone but she does not pick her call while Vanraj also calls Malvika. Meanwhile, Anu tries a trick to open the door and as she manages to open it, they rush inside the house and see Malviak getting restless. Anu then tries to calm her down but she keeps screaming and asking not to beat her. Anu then sees medicine in her hand and asks Anuj what is it for. Anuj then realises that Malvika has been taking anti-depressants. On the other hand, Kavya gets annoyed waiting for Anu and says that they must be handling Malvika's tantrums to which Bapuji tells her to calm down. Baa then wonders that something is definitely wrong as she knows Anu is not irresponsible.

As they find anti-depressant pills, Anuj gets shocked and reveals that he is responsible for Malvika's condition. Anu then asks him what happened in the past to which he reveals that the man he chose for Malvika to get married was not a good person and he used to beat her sister. Hed then states how people do not realise the seriousness of domestic violence happening around them. Anuj further reveals how Malvika's husband beat her up on 31st December and when he tried to beat him, she intervened and stopped him.

In the next episode, Vanraj meets Anuj and assures him that he will be standing by his side during this difficult time. Meanwhile, Malvika keeps crying while Anu asks her to vent out everything that she has in her heart.

