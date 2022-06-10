Anupama 10 June 2022 Written Update: Anuj Invites The Shahs To Housewarming Party

Anupama 10 June 2022 episode begins with Anuj assuring Barkha that Anu will always be there for him whenever he needs her and adds that there is no need to have another person to get the signing authority. He then tells her to get everything ready for the housewarming party and says that she can ask for money from Anu in case she needs it. As Anuj leaves, Ankush lashes out at Barkha but she taunts him for not managing his business well.

Anupama 10 June 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, as Anu visits the Shah house, she asks about Mamaji to which Baa informs her that he is still in Jamnagar. Vanraj then says that it was weird that Anuj never told Anu about his family but he is happy to know that she now has a family. Anu gets shocked and says that this is her family too. As Anu is about to go to the kitchen to make tea, Baa stops her and says that Pakhi is doing the same so she can sit.

Vanraj and Baa make Anu feel like a guest in Shah house

As Vanraj and Baa continue to make Anu feel that she is a guest, Bapuji, Toshu, and Samar taunt Baa for doing so. Anuj then arrives and greets everyone. He then invites the family to the housewarming party of their new house. Anuj and Anu then leave. On the other hand, Barkha tells Ankush that she has invited their business colleagues as well so that they will learn that even she and Ankush are a part of the house. Meanwhile, Pakhi gets excited about the party and asks Kinjal to dress her up. Baa gets annoyed at her while Vanraj scolds. Later on, Anuj gifts Rs 80 lakhs worth of necklace to Anu, and on learning the price, Anu faints. The next morning, Anu calls Vanraj to remind him that she will be waiting for them at the party. Kavya then insists on going to the party and even urges Vanraj to accompany her.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As everyone arrives for the housewarming party, Anuj says that they should wait for some more time because the Shah family isn't here yet. Barkha refuses to wait for the same and takes everyone inside the house. Later on, as the Shah family arrives, the guards do not let them in stating that their names are not on the guest list. Barkha walks outside and misbehaves with the Shah family while asking who were they. Anu then arrives and informs Barkha that he is her Bapuji.

Image: A still from Anupamaa