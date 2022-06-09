Anupama 9 June 2022 Written Update: Anu Goes To Shah House For 'pag Phera'

Anupama 9 June 2022 episode begins with Anu apologising to Anuj while the latter telling her that he felt bad not because of what she said but because she apologised. Anuj then says that he wants to make sure that if anything happens to him, his family is secure. On hearing this, Anu scolds him and warns him not to say such things ever. They both then cheer each other up while Barkha looks at them and gets annoyed.

Anupama 9 June 2022 Written Update

As Anu gets ready for pag phera, Anuj pulls her leg by saying how women get a different glow on their faces when they are going to meet their parents. She then asks Anuj not to wear a black shirt because he gets a lot of compliments from girls. Sara and Adhik then arrive. Sara compliments Anu and says that even she wants to learn how to wear a saree and adds that she is going to purchase sarees from the market to do business in the US. Barkha then enters and gives the credit card to Sara to which she asks her to give cash because cards don't work in local markets. Anuj then gives cash to her and Adhik. As Adhik and Sara get into a cute argument, Anu recalls her kids’ fighting and gets nostalgic.

Samar, Toshu & Pakhi arrive at Kapadia House

Anuj then asks Anu to drive home by herself to which Barkha asks whether she can really drive a car. Samar, Toshu & Pakhi then surprise everyone while Barkha gets shocked thinking that Anu has three grown-up kids. Anu then introduces her kids to Barkha and Ankush to which they get surprised to learn that Anuj has a big family. Barkha then tells Anuj about buying something for the new house to which Anuj says that even Anu can accompany her. Anu then leaves with the kids while Barkha wonders how Anu’s kids could have a share in the property. The Shah family warmly welcomes Anu and performs the ceremony. Even they get shocked learning about Anuj’s family members. Later on, Barkha asks Anuj whether there should be another person for the signing authority, Anuj says that there is no need for the same.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anuj informs the Shah family about their new house, Vanraj asserts that now Anu’s life is completely different from their life so they now need to maintain a distance from her. Meanwhile, Barkha tells Ankush that they will first get into the Kapadia house before the housewarming and will then take over the business.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa