Anupama 10 March 2022 Written Update: Anu Feels Apologetic For Ignoring Anuj

Anupama 10 March 2022 episode begins with Rakhi welcoming Kinjal and Anu as they both enter the Shah house. She then asks them where they were to which they inform that they went to the doctor. Rakhi complains why they didn't visit the doctor she suggested to which Kinjal says that she wasn't comfortable with a male doctor. Rakhi then gets emotional and says that she only comes to this house to check up on her daughter and her grandkid. Anu then consoles her and assures her that she can come any time to the house.

Anupama 10 March 2022 Written Update

Baa then asks them what did the doctor say to which Anu reveals that she said Kinjal might have some complications. On the other hand, Anuj waits for Anu and even cooks her favourite dish. On the other hand, Baa and Rakhi assure Kinjal that she will be fine. Anu then asks Kinjal to take rest in her room and warns Toshu to take care of his wife. She also tells him that he cannot wave off from her responsibility by just telling him that he doesn't want to be a father. Samar then takes Anu home but his bike breaks down in the middle of the road. Anu is anxious to reach home so she starts walking towards home where Anuj is waiting for her.

Kinjal gets panicked with a stomach ache

Anu apologises to Anuj for being late to which he says that can never get tired of waiting for her and tells him that he understands that family comes first. As they both sit together to have dinner, Vanraj calls Anu and inform her that something is happening to Kinjal and even asks her to come immediately. Anu and Anuj then leave for Shah house and have dinner together in the rickshaw. At home, Kinjal informs Anu that her stomach is aching to which Toshu asks them to call the doctor. The doctor then reveals that she will be fine. Bapuji then says that Kinjal is going to be a mother for the first time so it is ok to be a little anxious.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Vanraj asks Anu to stay at the house for a while until Kinjal gets better because she needs her the most. Anu then walks outside the house where Anuj is waiting for her. She then ties her saree to the main gate and apologises to him by folding her hands. Anuj then holds her hand and takes her away. Vanraj sees this from the window and gets shocked.

