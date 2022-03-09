Anupama 9 March 2022 Written Update: Samar Urges Toshu To Support Kinjal

Anupama 9 March 2022 episode begins with Kinjal arriving at Anu's place and asking her to accompany her to the doctor as she feels scared to go alone. Anuj then tells Anu that she should go with her while Anu texts him to wait for her at dinner. On the other hand, as Vanraj and Kavya return from the office, they find Rakhi waiting for them. As Vanraj taunts her, she replies with another taunt by asking him whether he snatched the signing authority from Malvika or not. This makes Vanraj feel awkward and gives her a befitting answer.

Anupama 9 March 2022 Written Update

As Vanraj and Rakhi talk about Kinjal and Anu visiting the doctor, Bapuji worries about Anu thinking that she will have to keep visiting the house to take care of Kinjal. Rakhi then tries to tell Vanraj something but he asks her to stop. She anyway informs him that Anuj is set to make a comeback into the business world to which he says that he is not afraid of Anuj. On the other hand, the doctor informs Anu that Kinjal might face complications in the pregnancy which makes the latter anxious. Anu then calms her down and assures her that she will take good care of her.

Anu recalls her first pregnancy

On the other hand, as Anuj waits for Anu to have dinner with her, Vanraj calls him to congratulate him on his return to the business world. Anuj avoids engaging in any conversation with him and disconnects the call. Meanwhile, Samar meets Toshu and tries to make him understand how much Kinjal needs him at this point. He urges him not to become another Vanraj Shah and reminds him of how Kinjal should not face everything Anu had to go through. Later on, Anu informs Anuj over a text that she will be late as Kinjal's report isn't here yet. She then talks to Kinjal about her first pregnancy and recalls how she was all alone while Vanraj was busy with his work and friends. She even assures her that Toshu will also start supporting her.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Vanraj tells Anu to stay at the Shah house because Kinjal needs her. Anu then informs the same to Anuj to which Anuj arrives at the Shah house and takes her along with him. On seeing this, Vanraj is left stunned.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa