Anupama 11 August 2022 Written Update: Doctor Makes A Shocking Revelation

Anupama 11 August 2022 episode begins with the doctor telling the family that Vanraj and Anuj’s condition is still critical and adds that they can see them from a distance. On the other hand, Lil Anu dreams about Anuj and Vanraj being completely fit as they return from the hospital. They both then promise each other that they will not fight anymore. While she smiles in sleep, Kinjal, Dolly, and Pakhi see her and hope that whatever she dreams should come true. Lil Anu then suddenly wakes up asking for Anu while they calm her and urge her to sleep.

Anupama 11 August 2022 Written Update

Anu and Kavya then see Anuj and Vanraj in the ICCU and cry. They recall the time they spent together. Even the other family members arrive and break down in tears looking at them. Kavya says nobody could imagine Vanraj and Anuj will be struggling for their life one day.

Doctor informs them about Vanraj’s recovery

The doctor then informs them that the next 42 hours will be critical for both of them. Kavya then narrates the entire incident and reveals that she doesn't have any idea how they both fell off the cliff. Ankush then accuses Vanraj of pushing Anuj off the cliff while Baa and Toshu defend Vanraj. Anu then intervenes and asks them to just pray for them. The doctor then reveals that Vianraj is responding to the treatment while Anuj’s condition is still critical. Anu feels relieved while worrying for Anuj. As she breaks down in tears, baa consoles her and asks her to stay strong.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anu meets Vanraj, he apologises to her and informs her that he pushed Anuj off the cliff. On hearing this, Anu stands stunned.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa