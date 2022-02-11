Anupama 11 February 2022 Written Update: Baa And Toshu Stand In Support Of Vanraj

Anupama 11 February 2022 episode begins with Anu trying to brighten up Anuj's mood while the latter grieves. On the other hand, Vanraj gets thrilled about becoming the owner of the Kapadia Empire and sits on Anuj's chair. meanwhile, Anu tells Anuj that she will stand with him but he will still have to deal with his sorrows on his own. She then reads a poem for Anuj expressing her feelings to him while the latter gets shocked. On the other hand, Bapuji and Samar worry about Anu and think that Vanraj again ruined Anu's happiness while Baa and Toshu feel that everyone is worrying about Anu but none is bothered to know what Vanraj is feeling. Toshu then sides with her and says that this time, it is not Vanraj's fault.

Anupama 11 February 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, Kavya realises that Vanraj has no interest in Malvika and is just focused on becoming rich and successful. She then plans to win his heart. Meanwhile, Anu asks Anuj to accompany her to her house to which he hesitates thinking what will her family think of them living together. Anu then assures him that they will understand the situation and even if they don't, she will stay with him. Anuj then tells her that he has many friends who own hotels where he can reside for a while but Anu convinces him to come to her house. She even tells him that it is not just her house now but theirs.

Malvika learns Anuj and Anu are living together

Malvika and Vanraj then reach home and learn from GK that Anuj has not only left the office but also their house. This worries Malvika and she breaks down in tears and hugs GK. Vanraj then manipulates Malvika by stating how his brother conveniently went to Anu's house and left her. While Anu takes Anuj home, Bapuji and Samar plan to look for Anu. Vanraj then arrives and asks them to calm down as Anu and Anuj are fine and will be staying in a live-in relationship. Baa gets shocked to hear this while Samar, Bapuji and Kinjal support Anu.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa