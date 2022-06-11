Anupama 11 June 2022 Written Update: Shahs Face Humiliation At Housewarming Party

Anupama 11 June 2022 episode begins with Anuj and Anupama reaching their new house for the housewarming ceremony. Anupama gets nervous after seeing the media people clicking the duo's pictures. However, Anuj tries to pacify her and makes her feel comfortable. The reporters ask Anuj about re-joining the Kapadia business, but then Barkha suddenly comes in between and addresses the media on his behalf, leaving Anuj and Anupama all shocked.

Anupama June 11 written update

Anupama gets worried as the Shahs did not arrive for the ceremony yet. Anuj asks everyone to wait outside till the Shahs come. However, Barkha takes the media people inside the house and asks them to cover the Kapadia house, leaving Anuj and Anupama stunned. On the other hand, Kavya informs Vanraj, Leela and Hasmuk that Anuj purchased the house in Ahemdabad’s most posh location.

Later, Anupama confides in Anuj that everyone entered the house without doing the 'Grahpravesh.' Anuj and Anupama talk to Barkha about this, to which the latter responds and says that she was clueless about the fact that she does not have the right to take any decision.

Shahs arrive at Kapadia mansion

As soon as the Shahs arrive at the Kapadia mansion, the guard stops them and asks them to show the invite. This makes Vanraj furious and he feels insulted. Paritosh asks Vanraj to calm down and he along with Samar, Kinjal and Pakhi decide to call Anupama, however, they could not reach her.

Later Barkha learns about the Shah and she gets angry at them for creating a scene. Barkha has a big argument with Vanraj and misbehaves with the Shah. Suddenly, Anuj enters the frame and calmly handles the situation. He gets mad at Barkha for mistreating his in-laws. Later Anupama feels guilty for not being present for her family and apologizes to them for facing all the humiliation.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Hasmuk gives presents to the Kapadia family on behalf of the Shah. Barkha asks the house helpers to keep the gifts aside. As she is about to start the party, Anupama interrupts and says that the party will take place only after the pooja.

Image: Anupamaa Poster