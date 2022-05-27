Last Updated:

Anupama 27 May 2022 Written Update: Anuj And Anupama Share Romantic Moments On Honeymoon

Anupama 27 May 2022 Written Update: Anuj and Anupama finally go for their honeymoon after so much drama. The duo spends some romantic time together.

Anupama

Image: Anupamaa Poster


Anupama 27 May 2022 episode begins with Anuj informing Anupama about their Honeymoon in Mumbai. He says that his cousin has booked the tickets for them. Anupama then enquires to Anuj who he is talking about, to which Anuj tells her that he's talking about Ankur and Barkha. Later, as Anupama gets tensed about the Shah family, Anuj tells her that she can meet them and he can cancel the trip if she wants. Anupama is then seen in a dilemma where she says why always a girl has to make a choice between her parental house and in-laws.

Anupama 27 May 2022 Written Update

Meanwhile, Anuj decides to cancel his honeymoon. Anupama feels sorry and apologies to him. Anuj asks her not to be sorry. On the other hand, Vanraj informs the Shahs that Hasmuk is doing fine now and his operation can happen in Ahemdabad. Vanraj then asks Samar to inform Anupama about Hasmuk's health so that she can peacefully go on her honeymoon.

Anupama learns about Hasmuk's condition and decides to give her time to her husband. She informs Anuj about this, Anuj gets romantic with Anupama and suddenly the lovebirds are interrupted by GK. He asks Anuj and Anupama to do a lot of romance on their honeymoon and wishes them to have a safe trip. Further, both of them seek GK's blessing and depart for their trip.

Shah family learns Anupama has gone for her Honeymoon

The Shah family discovers that Anuj and Anupama have boarded the flight for Mumbai. Pakhi then says that she hopes Anuj and Anupama have a wonderful trip, to which Vanraj reacts and says don't worry he isn’t there to interrupt them. He then takes a trip down memory lane and recalls his past moments with Anupama. 

Meanwhile, as Kinjal serves tea to everyone, Vanraj interrupts and stops her from doing household chores during her pregnancy. He says she is like her daughter just like Pakhi and can't see her working in the kitchen in this condition.

Anuj and Anupama enjoy some quality time

Anuj and Anupama get romantic as they enjoy some quality time dancing and having fun on the beach. One of the couples praises Anuj and Anupama’s chemistry on the beach. On the other hand, Vanraj is seen recalling his past with Kavya after the latter goes to meet  Anirudh.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Barkha asks Anupama to start living a classy life and takes her to a mall. Later Anupama gives a befitting reply to her.

