Anupama 12 February 2022 Written Update: Bapuji, Kinjal & Samar Support Anu

Anupama 12 February 2022 episode begins with Anuj expressing his concern about what people will think of Anu when they'll learn that they are living together. Anu then says that she doesn't care what people will think and only cares about him. Anuj then apologises to her for all his family issues to which she tries to cheer him up by singing and dancing for him.

On the other hand, Vanraj meets Baa and asks whether she thinks he is wrong to which she asks him whether he has any feelings for Malvika. Vanraj then assures her that there is nothing between them. Even Toshu assures Vanraj that he will support him because he knows he is right. Kavya then arrives and cheerfully supports Vanraj which leaves everyone in shock.

Anupama 12 February 2022 Written Update

Later on, Toshu and Vanraj discuss that they cannot depend on Malvika running the business alone as she is very careless and unpredictable. Meanwhile, Kavya thinks that it is best to win Vanraj over because he will soon be a successful businessman which will be good for her. On the other hand, Anu talks to Anuj about restarting her dance academy and asking him to help her with it. She also tells him to help her until he decides whether he wants to pursue a job or start a business of his own. Bapuji, Kinjal and Samar then visit them and ask whether they are okay.

Malvika refuses to take medicines

Meanwhile, GK feeds Malvika but she refuses to eat and have her medicines. She then gets out of control and asks GK how could Anuj leave her. GK then tells her that he left the same way she did a couple of years ago. She stands stunned. On the other hand, Bapuji, Kinjal and Samar show their support to Anu and Anuj and encourage them.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Kinjal gets ready for Valentine and waits for Toshu. On the other hand, Kavya dresses up in a red saree to woo Vanraj while Samar and Nandini dance together. Meanwhile, Anuj gets smitten by Anu.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa