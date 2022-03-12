Anupama 12 March 2022 Witten Update: Anuj And Anu Perform Mahashivratri Puja Together

Anupama 12 March 2022 episode begins with Anuj dropping Anu home while the latter is thinking why a woman has to sacrifice one thing or the other for her family. She then recalls the time she spent in the Shah house and prays to God to keep everything alright.

She meets Bapuji while the latter expresses grief over having her back into the house. he then tells her that he will soon announce the same that she wanted to tell everyone on her birthday. Anu looks at Samar to which he assures that he did not tell Bapuji about it. Bapuji then says that she cannot hide anything from her father. He then assures her that he will soon announce her wedding with Anuj.

Anupama 12 March 2022 written update

Later, Bapuji prays to God to keep Anu happy while the latter talks to Anuj over a video call. As they both talk to each other, Vanraj arrives and greets Anuj. He then taunts him for being so far away from Anu, to which the latter advises Anuj to pack his bags and come to the Shah house.

Vanraj then warns him not to enter his house. After disconnecting the call, Anu warns Vanraj to behave well at least on Mahashivratri, otherwise he will have to face the consequences of the same.

Vanraj performs Mahashivratri puja

Anu also asks Vanraj to create a good environment in the house for Kinjal. The family then gathers together to perform puja and as Anu is about to perform the puja, Anuj walks in and joins her.

They both get delighted to see each other while Vanraj stands stunned. Anuj then informs Vanraj that Bapuji invited him to the puja to which Vanraj gets angry. They both then receive a call at the same time. Anuj learns that he has created the deal while Vanraj gets to know that they couldn't make it.

Vanraj gets furious and lashes out at Anuj for snatching their deal with his good contacts. Anuj, in return, assures him that he has got the deal only because of his hard work. Even Toshu shouts at Anuj for the same and mentions how hard they worked for the deal.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anuj and Vanraj get into a heated argument during which the latter refers to Malvika's company as his own. Anuj reminds him that it is Malvika's company, to which Vanraj looks at him furiously.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa