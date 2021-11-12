Anupama 12th November 2021 Written Update: Anu And Anuj Start Their New Relationship

Anupama 12th November 2021 episode begins with Anu walking on the road when Anuj arrives in his car. Anuj then walks towards her thinking whether she knows about his love confession or not. he then thinks that Vanraj or Tohsu must have spoken to Anu about the same. Meanwhile, Bapuji walks inside the house and sees Baa making rangoli. She wishes her a Happy Diwali but Bapuji taunts her and goes inside. On the other hand, Anu meets Anuj and asks whether he loves her to which the latter replies that he never wanted her to know about his feelings for her and apologises. He then asks her to forget everything that happened but Anu says thank you to him. On hearing this, he stands stunned while Anu continues to thank him for loving her. She then says how can she forget this within 26 hours when he could not forget her in 26 years.

Anupama 12th November 2021 Written Update

At the Shah house, as Bapuji sits in the living room, he asks Samar if anything happened yesterday in his absence because nobody is fighting and talking about Anu. He also suspects why Vanraj went to Surat during the festival. Samar then hesitates and makes an excuse. Toshu then yells at him for almost revealing the truth to Bapuji to which Samar asks whether he was afraid that Bapuji would approve Anu and Anuj's relationship. Meanwhile, Anuj keeps apologising to Anu for opening up about his feelings in front of her family to which Anu recalls how Samar made her realise Anuj's feelings for her. She then says that she respects the fact how much he loves her and asks him not to have hopes of receiving love from her. Anuj then laughs and says that he never hoped for the same in these 26 years and suggests befriending her.

Samar prays for Anu and Anuj

On the other hand, Samar prays to God to be with Anuj and Anu while Anuj assures her that he will never cross his limits. Anuj and Anu then shake hands and flower petals fall from the tree. They both then wish each other Happy Diwali.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anu celebrates Diwali with Samar, Kinjal, Nandini, Bapuji and Anuj, Leela walks in furiously and tells Anu to marry Anuj. This leaves everyone in shock.

