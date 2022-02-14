Anupama 14 February Written Update: Anuj & Anupama Decide To Relaunch Their Business

Anupama February 14 episode begins with Bapuji telling Anupama how only those are living who have the courage to live and do not want to give up. He gives her courage and tells her now she is not alone as Anuj is on her side. Bapuji further comforts Anupama and ensures he is always there with her.

Anuj comes up with an idea and suggest they should relaunch on the occasion of Anupama's birthday. Samar reminds him Valentine's day is approaching before Anupama's birthday.

On the other hand, Vanraj learns every business partner wants to deal with Anuj and not him. When Paritosh asks what would they do now, Vanraj suggests they should officially announce that they are the owners of the Kapadia empire. While they assume Anuj and Anupama must be crying, Bapuji shows Vanraj a video of him, Samar and Kinjal singing with Anuj and Anupama. Samar tells Vanraj Anupama's birthday will be a special one this year and Bapuji reveals that Anupama and Anuj are going to launch their new business on this special occasion.

Anuj and Anupama share a romantic moment

Anupama and Anuj share a romantic moment in the kitchen while they listen to a Bollywood melody on the radio. Anuj makes tea while Anupama blushes remembering all the happy moments with him. Anuj tells Anupama life is very uncertain and she should not hold on to her feelings. Later, Samar calls Anupama and informs her he would be late. As Anupama remembers how her family raised questions about her and Anuj's relationship, Anuj suggests he should go to the hotel. Anupama stops him and asks him to stay.

On the other hand, Vanraj wonders how anybody can be this happy after losing all their wealth. Kavya brings him more Kheer and says he should not worry about calories in happiness. Kavya then tries to butter up Vanraj and says he and Paritosh will easily run the business. She also offers to help but Vanraj ignores her. She then asks him to start their relationship from the beginning when Vanraj leaves saying he will tell her if he will need her help.

Anupama insists Anuj sleep on the bed while she will sleep on a mattress on the floor. Anuj does not let her sleep on the floor and accidentally tears a sheet. Anuj tells Anupama how much he loves her and cannot see her sleep on the floor. Anupama tricks him into agreeing with her and leaves the room. When she gets up to bring water to Anuj, she finds him sleeping on the floor in the room. She feels lucky to have Anuj in her life and decides to confess her love for him as the clock ticks 12.

Image: Anupama