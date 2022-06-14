Anupama 14 June 2022 Written Update: Anupama And Barkha Perform Puja Together

Anupama 14 June 2022 episode begins with Anuj taking Anupama's side as she pleads to everyone to sit in the puja of the new house. Anupama then asks the house helpers to throw all the alcohol out and says that if anyone wants to drink can simply go out and do so. She also asks other guests to remove their footwear before entering the house. Seeing all this, Barkha gets annoyed and thinks that Anupama spoiled her housewarming party.

Anupama June 14 written update

Anuj and Anupama begin with the puja. Kavya then tells Vanraj that Anupama is lucky to be a part of an NRI family and has found such a loving husband as Anuj. She further adds that Anupama might not be that educated but she owns a house and office. Vanraj gives an irked look to Kavya.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Barkha is seen saying that she kept the party but all her guests are involved in Anupama's housewarming puja, and nobody seems interested in her party anymore. Ankush then asks Barkha to stop taking everything in an offensive way. To which Barkha responds and says that she will not let Anupama spoil her happiness. She eventually decides to go against Anupama to make sure that Adhik and Sara’s future is secure.

Barkha and Anupama perform the puja together

Panditji begins with the puja, Anuj says that since Anupama owns the house she should do the rituals. Anupama then begins with the ritual and asks Barkha to join her. Barkha gets elated and the two perform the puja together. Later Panditji asks Anupama to put her handprint on the wall of the house. Seeing this Barkha gets raged and she says that she won't let Anupama ruin the imported wall with her hand impression. Both of them have an argument where Anupama says that she will surely perform the ritual. Later, Anuj and Anupama decide to use white paper to perform the ritual and eventually they succeed in their idea.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anupama and Anuj take a stand for Hasmuk after he burps in the function and one of the guests tries to humiliate him.