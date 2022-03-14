Anupama 14 March 2022 Written Update: Toshu Calls His Unborn Baby 'unlucky' For Him

Anupama 14 March 2022 episode begins with Vanraj accusing Anuj of taking their deal away by influencing through his contacts to which the latter says that he got the deal with his trustworthy image in the business world. Anuj then intervenes and says that Anuj had no idea that Vanraj was preparing for the same deal while Anuj says that if he knew he was preparing for the same deal, he would have doubled his hard work. Bapuji then asks them to calm down while Baa blames him for always taking Anu and Anuj's side.

Anupama 14 March 2022 Written Update

Baa then accuses Anu and Anuj of the mess to which Anu gives her a befitting reply. Toshu then steps in and lashes out at Anu and Anuj for ruining their hard work while Samar asks him that it is not their problem that he is less efficient than Anuj. Toshu loses his calm and says that his baby is unlucky for him and adds that it is suffocating for him to know that he will become a father. Anu shouts at him for saying that and even assures him she will take care of his child until her last breath. Samar calms down Kinjal and assures her that he will work a double shift and will make sure that her baby is brought up well.

Baa accuses Anu of everything

As Toshu crosses her limit, Vanraj gives him a tight slap to which he walks away. Baa then shouts at Anu and blames her for everything that was happening. Anu then reminds her of how she had been suffering all these years and asks her not to normalise the rude behaviour of men.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Vanraj talks to Malvika over a video call, he lashes out at her for not being there when they have to take major business decisions. Malvika then announces the end of their partnership which leaves him in shock. Anu overhears their conversation.

