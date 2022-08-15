Anupama 15 August 2022 Written Update: Leela Pleads To Anupama For Vanraj

Anupama 15 August 2022 episode begins with Anupama getting emotional seeing her, Anuj, and little Anu’s pictures. She then sees Anuj in her imagination who asks her if she's missing him. Anupama pretends to be strong in front of him and asks him to fight back. However, Anuj's condition continues to be critical.

Anupama 15 August 2022 Written Update

Adhik asks Pakhi if Vanraj was furious at her for meeting Anuj. However, the latter asks if he doubts Vanraj. Adhik says no. He then says that he wishes Anuj gets well soon as the entire truth will be out only after Anuj regains his consciousness. However, Adhik gets shocked after Pakhi asks him what if Anuj never gains consciousness.

On the other hand, Anuj's health continues to deteriorate. Doctors look after his health and ask him to breathe.Anupama asks Anuj to fight back.Later, Leela walks in to talk to Anupama and says that whatever happened at the cliff is clearly not Vanraj's fault and he is not responsible for Anuj's condition. Leela then tells Anupama that Kavya has filed a case and she's here to plead for her son so that Anupama can stop him from going to jail. Anupama asks Leela to relax and offers her water.

Kavya consoles Anupama

Anupama breaks down seeing Anuj's condition. However, Kavya consoles her. She asks Anupama if Vanraj is behind Anuj's accident. Anupama tells Kavya to be patient and she recalls Vanraj’s confession. She advises Kavya to be quiet until they dig the whole truth out. Anupama then thinks that Vanraj was the last person Anuj met before the accident, so he is the one who might have all the answers.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Barkha accuses Vanraj of Anuj's accident, Anupama comes in support of him. Seeing this, Barkha gets furious and asks Anupama if she still loves Vanraj. Anupama says that she should thank her stars that they are in hospital otherwise, she would have given her a befitting reply for raising questions about her character.