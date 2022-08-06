Anupama 6 August 2022 Written Update: Pakhi Arrives At Kapadia House; Anu Lets Her In

Anupama 6 August 2022 episode begins with Samar expressing his gratitude to Anuj for helping him. Anuj asks him to be quiet and keep the matter between them. Samar says that he will surely return his money with interest. Anuj asks him not to worry about all that now and instead advises him to enjoy the moment. However, Barkha overhears Anuj and Samar's conversation and gets worried.

Anupama 6 August 2022 Written Update

Anuj and Anupama ask little Anu to tie Rakhi to Samar as he has to go to the Shah house. However, Anu reveals that she has invited Hasmuk and others to the Kapadia mansion without informing them and feels sorry for hiding this from her parents. Anupama and Anuj ask Anu not to be sorry as she did it with good intentions.

Later Hasmuk, Kinjal, Kavya, Jignesh and Dolly enter the Kapadia Mansion. Hasmuk reveals that since Anu invited them they couldn't say no to her and thus, they came. Anupama gets overwhelmed seeing her family and welcomes them.

Pakhi makes a shocking entry at the Kapadia mansion

Despite Vanraj and Leela advising Pakhi not to visit the Kapadia mansion, she makes a shocking entry into the house. Seeing Pakhi, everyone gets shocked. Anupama tells her that she must have missed to humiliate her last time and thus has come here to complete her talk. Anupama pours her heart out in front of Pakhi and gets emotional recollecting how she insulted her earlier. However, Anuj intervenes between the two and requests Anupama to allow Pakhi to enter the house.

Anupama allows Pakhi to come inside but she gives her an important lesson about how a mother can never avenge her child. Seeing this Anuj feels proud of Anupama and tells her that it is good sometimes to be a tough mother. Later Anupama celebrates the festival happily with her family.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Due to some reason, Anuj goes into a coma, and Anupama is seen taking care of her paralyzed husband.