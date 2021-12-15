Anupama 15 December 2021 Written Update: Anu Hesitates To Express Her Feelings To Anuj

Anupama 15 December 2021 episode begins with Anu and Anuj's dream sequence in which they smile at each other with love while Anu gives a handwritten note to Anuj revealing that she wants to give their relationship a chance. Anuj gets happy on learning this and dances with joy. The dream sequence ends when GK walks to Anu and thanks her for being there for him and Anuj. Anu then wakes Anuj and decides to open up about her feelings for him. As she tries to open up, Anuj feels dizzy so she stops. Toshu then arrives and asks GK about Anuj's health.

Anupama 15 December 2021 Written Update

Anu then tells Toshu that Anuj felt a bit dizzy a while ago. As Anuj rests for a while, they all walk out of the room to have dinner. The next day, Anu performs puja at Anuj's place which leaves GK happy. Bapuji then arrives at Anuj's place and looks at Anu hoping that she will soon open the gate of this house as Anuj's life partner. Bapuji arrives with sweets while Anu asks him about the family's well being at home. She even asks about Kavya to which Bapuji says that she is fine and adds that the major reason behind Kavya's bad behaviour is Vanraj as the latter does not know how to handle his relationship. Anu then reveals that she is ready to move ahead in life and wants to give her and Anuj's relation a chance. She further expresses her worry to Bapuji and asks whether she will become weak like before after getting Anuj's support to which Bapuji convinces her that she is thinking the wrong way.

Anuj's conversation with Malvika leaves Anu upset

Anu then wakes Anuj to take medicine and accidentally says that she will not leave him. Anuj then reads a news article about Malvika that states the latter will be opening a new venture and is currently in Ahemdabad. On the other hand, GK feels that Malvika's entry into the picture will hamper Anuj and Anu's relationship. Later on, Anuj talks to Malvika and states how much he missed her and is eager to meet her. Anu overhears their conversation and feels jealous. At Shah house, Kavya sees Vanraj in a happy mood and wonders the reason behind it. Vanraj then tells her that he has given his outfit and her gown for drycleaning but doesn't tell her the reason behind it.

Anupama next episode spoiler

In the upcoming episode, Anu, Kavya and Vanraj will run into each other at an event while Anuj and GK are thrilled to meet Malvika at the same event.

Image: Still from Anupama