Anupama 15 February 2022 Written Update: Anu, Anuj Living Together Leaves Baa Furious

Anupama 15 February 2022 episode begins with Anu entering the room to check on Anuj. She finds Anuj sleeping and wonders whether she should wake him up or not. She then decides to let him sleep. On the other hand, as Vanraj wakes up in the morning, he gazes at Kavya when she wishes him a Happy Valentine's Day.

Meanwhile, Baa and Bapuji wish each other a Happy Valentine's Day while Samar, Toshu, Kinjal and Pakhi tease them. Baouji then asks everyone about their plans for the day to which Samar reveals that he has a surprise planned for Nandini. Toshu then says that he needs to work at the office.

Anupama 15 February 2022 written update

Vanraj then arrives and tries to have a conversation with them to which Bapuji taunts him and leaves. Baa then learns from Samar that Anu and Anuj were alone last night. On the other hand, Anu gets excited for Valentine's day and plans to cook Anuj's favourite dishes. Anuj then arrives and they both share a fun romantic banter.

Baa then calls Anu and lashes out at her to which Anuj worries about her and leaves the house abruptly. Anu gets worried about Anuj while on the other hand, Vanraj thinks about whether Anuj and Anu were genuinely normal or faking it to make him feel jealous.

Anu plans to propose to Anuj

As Anuj leaves the house, Anu wonders where he went as she wanted to express her love to him. Anuj returns after a while to which Anu yells at him. She then screams at him and tells him to go to his house if he doesn't want to live with her. Anuj gets confused on hearing this while Anu clears it by revealing that he will be his new neighbour. She tells him that she arranged for a flat for him next to her house.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Kinjal gets ready to celebrate Valentine's day with Toshu and waits for him. On the other hand, Samar and Nandini perform an intense dance routine with each other while, Anuj gets smitten by seeing Anu dressed beautifully in a red saree.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa