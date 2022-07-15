'Anupama' 15 July 2022 Written Update: Anuj & Anupama Decide To Inform Shahs About Anu

Anupama 15 July 2022 episode begins with Anu cutting the cake with her foster parents. Anu, Anuj, Anupama, GK, Sara and Ankush have a good time dancing with each other. Seeing this, GK says that the house never looked so lively before. Moreover, Anuj also gets emotional. Later, Barkha gets furious at Anuj and Anupama and confronts them about hiding Anu’s adoption. To which, Anuj taunts her and says that just the way she revealed her pregnancy after three months, similarly, they were also waiting for the right time to disclose Anu's adoption.

Anupama 15 July 2022 Written Update

Ankush asks the reason behind Anu's adoption to Anupama. To which the latter replies and says that even though she is a mother of three, there is no one who can call Anuj as a father. Moreover, becoming a mother at this age is complicated and hence, the couple went for adoption. Later, Anuj tells Barkha that Anu and Anupama have become an essential part of his life.

Adhik tells Barkha that they have to inform the Shah family about Anu. On the other hand, Anu gets elated when Anuj and Anupama show her the new room. Moreover, the couple tells Anu that they will also share the room with her. Anuj and Anupama decide to reveal Anu's adoption to the Shahs. However, they get worried thinking about their reactions.

Shah's come to know about Anu

Adhik informs Pakhi that Anuj and Anupama have become foster parents. Pakhi shares this news with the Shahs. Hearing the news, Vanraj and other family members get shocked thinking Anupama has become a mother again.

Anupama next episode spoiler

In the precap, it is seen that Anupama and Anuj bring Anu to Shah house to meet the family. Later, Vanraj confronts Anuj and says that this decision of adoption will eventually create problems for Anupama. Seeing this, Anupama intervenes and asks him not to interfere in her personal matter.