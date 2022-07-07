Anupama 7 July 2022 Written Update: Anupama Confronts Adhik About His & Pakhi's Friendship

Anupama 7 July 2022 episode begins with Anuj feeling helpless in Pakhi and Adhik's matter. However, he tells Anupama that she and Vanraj have more right to take any decision for their daughter Pakhi. On the other hand, Vanraj is seen apologizing to Pakhi while she is sleeping. He tells her that she is just attracted to Adhik's lifestyle and is not mature enough to understand what is right and what is wrong for her. Vanraj leaves the room telling Pakhi that he will give her the best education and will also find a suitable boy for her. He eventually decides to keep his daughter away from the Kapadia's.

Anupama 7 July 2022 Written Update

Anupama and Anuj are seen discussing Pakhi where Anupama says that Pakhi will surely understand if she is guided calmly and politely. Anuj then tells her that they can make Pakhi and Adhik understand, but they cannot make Vanraj understand the situation. To which, Anupama says that being Pakhi's father Vanraj also has an equal right in deciding what is best for his daughter.

Later Anuj cheers up Anupama and asks her to directly confront Adhik. The two decide to support each other and then share a romantic moment as they walk hand in hand. Anupama thanks Anuj for always supporting her.

Anupama confronts Adhik

Anupama confronts Adhik wherein she raises questions about his friendship with Pakhi. Adhik takes a stand for Pakhi and his friendship and reveals that the two have just started liking each other and there's nothing more to it. Anupama then stuns everyone by asking Adhik about the need to take Pakhi to the room. She urges him to keep his family in mind before taking any wrong step and says that the two should focus more on their careers.

Anupama next episode spoiler

In the precap, it is seen that Vanraj drops Pakhi at the college but Pakhi goes to meet Adhik at a restaurant. However, Anupama spots them together.