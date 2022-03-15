Anupama 15 March 2022 Written Update: Malvika Dissolves Her Partnership With Vanraj

Anupama March 15, 2022, the episode begins with Bapuji telling Anu that she should spare some time for Anuj as well because Kinjal has everyone around but Anuj doesn't have anyone except her. He tells her to call Anuj somewhere near the house to meet and reminds her of thinking about her happiness as well. Anu then gets excited to meet Anuj and gets a sweet dish for him. As they both sit and chat together, Anuj assures her that he did not influence anyone to snatch the deal from Vanraj. Anu asks her to stop and says that she already knows that and adds that even if God said that he cheated, she will not believe.

Anupama 15 March 2022 Written Update

Anu then asks Anuj to talk to Malviak and explain the same to her while reminding him that Vanraj could brainwash her. A trans then appears and blesses Anu and Anuj to which the latter asks for their blessings so that they can get married soon. On the other hand, Malvika connects with Vanraj through a video call and shouts at him for not following the company's policy and not even consulting her before pitching the deal. Vanraj then says that he had to make the decision because she was not available. Malvika then reminds him that she is in charge and announces that she is dissolving their partnership. On hearing this, Vanraj, Kavya and Toshu get shocked.

Anuj celebrates Holi with the Shahs

Anu then arrives and asks Vanraj whether he will blame her for everything again to which he looks at her furiously. She then urges him not to ruin the Holi festival. As the family gathers outside the house for Holika Dahan, Anuj arrives and greets everyone. Baa gets irritated on seeing him and accuses him of snatching away their happiness. Anuj gives a befitting reply to her and even informs Vanraj that he has convinced Malvika to give him one last chance. He further states that he did so because Toshu and Kavya are connected with the business too and their lives will be affected by the partnership withdrawal. He then asks where Anu is to which baa informs that she making sweets in the kitchen. he goes inside to meet her and asks why is she working alone in the kitchen and isn't celebrating the festival with family. He then reminds her that she is in the house to take care of Kinjal along with Baa and Bapuji and she should not do anything else besides that. Anu gets stunned seeing how concerned Anuj is.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As the family dance together, Anuj and Vanraj arm wrestle together. As Vanraj is about to win, Anu intervenes and tells Anuj that this time he has to win to which the latter smiles.

