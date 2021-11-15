Anupama 15 November 2021 Written Update: Baa Crosses Her Limits With Bapuji

Anupama 15 November 2021 episode continues with Baa offering Anuj to apply sindoor to Anu and marry her in order to shut everyone's mouths. Baa then tells him that it is the best time for them to get married as both sides of the bride and groom's family are present here. She then tells him to prove that he loves Anu and instigates him to marry her to which he gets overwhelmed and takes the indoor and applies it to her forehead. This leaves everyone in shock while Anu screams Anuj's name. She then realises that Anuj applied the indoor to her forehead and not in the hairline.

Anupama 15 November 2021 written update

Anuj then gives a befitting reply to Baa by stating that he cannot marry Anu just because of how society would think of their relationship as he cannot insult Anu. Anuj further tells Baa that Anu is a Goddess and that's why he applied indoor on her forehead and he cannot disrespect a Goddess. Anu then says that if Devika can be her friend then why can't Anuj to which Baa says that it's because Anuj has feelings for her. Samar then intervenes and reminds Baa that Anu has left her house and now she does not have the right to command her anymore. Baa then tells him to shut up and accuses Anu of ruining her family celebration on Diwali.

Bapuji loses his temper on Baa

As Baa continues to insult Anu and Anuj, Bapuji loses his calm and tells Baa to shut her mouth. He tells Baa to get out of the academy to which she says that she will not leave as it is her place as well. She then recalls the past and reminds Bapuji of how she struggled to survive because he did not earn much. She even blames Bapuji for being poor and recalls the struggles she had to go through in the past. She further says that she never demanded anything from him and survived in everything he provided to which he said that in return for the struggles, he gave her his silence. On hearing this, Baa does not stay quiet and continues to insult him for not doing anything in life. She also reminds him that it was Vanraj who began earning at an early age and helped in his sister's education and took care of the family's expenses. Anu then intervenes and asks her to stop but Baa continues to ill-treat Bapuji. Even Mamaji tries to stop Baa but she insults him by calling him unemployed.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Baa goes home after creating drama in the academy, Bapuji breakdown into tears after the insult. Anu calms him down and takes him to his place vowing to get his respect back. Meanwhile, Kavya worries about Vanraj's return and thinks of something to get Bapuji back home before he comes back from Surat.

Image: Anupamaa Poster