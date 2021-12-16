Anupama 16 December 2021 Written Update: Shahs Shocked To Attend Vanraj's Lavish Party

Anupama 16 December 2021 episode begins with Toshu asking Anuj whether he needs anything to which the latter says that he is fine and asks him to go home as Kinjal must be waiting for him. Toshu then assures him that he leaving soon while Anu arrives and hands him Pakhi's burger. She then observes that Anuj is worried about something but doesn't ask him anything as she feels that if there was something important, Anuj would tell her himself. On the other hand, Anuj thinks that he cannot keep the identity of Malvika a secret to Anu and decides to reveal it soon.

Anupama 16 December 2021 Written Update

Anu then brings kadha for Anuj but he refuses to have it. She keeps insisting while he resists. Anu then forcefully makes him drink it and suddenly falls on him but they hold each other with their hands. Meanwhile, Samar and Nandini warn up at the dance academy when the former gets smitten and proposes Nandini to marry him. Nandini gets surprised and approves his proposal while Samar wishes Anu to get married to Anuj. Later on, Vanraj arrives at Anuj's house to invite him and Anu to his party. Anuj apologises to him and reveals that he has to attend an important meeting at the same. Vanraj still insists he attend the party after he is free.

Bapuji finds Vanraj's behaviour fishy

On the other hand, as Baa and Bapuji learn about Vanraj's secret party, they discuss the same thinking of what could be the reason behind it. While Bapuji feels something could be wrong, Baa assures him that their son will not do anything wrong. Vanraj and Kavya get dressed, the former teases her that any girl would fall for him. Meanwhile, Malvika gets ready for the party with her face still hidden for everyone. As Anu and the Shah family enter the party, they all wonder how Vanraj could manage to throw such a lavish party.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Vanraj announces the same of his new business partner, Malvika and invites her on stage. She greets Vanraj and gives him a tight hug. On the other hand, Anuj walks him and as Malvika sees him, she runs towards him and hugs him tightly. This leaves Vanraj and Anu in confusion.

