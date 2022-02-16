Anupama 16 February 2022 Written Update: Nandini Refuses To Marry Samar

Anupama 16 February 2022 episode begins with Anuj and Anu standing outside their respective houses with the latter asking him whether he wants to go to his home or not. Anuj then says that he will go after some time because the view from his house is stunning to which Anu blushes. Anuj further flirts with Anu while the latter decides to end his 26-years-long wait today by expressing her love to him.

Anupama 16 February 2022 Written Update

At the Shah house, Kavya makes chutney for Vanraj while Baa takes a dig at her for changing colours frequently. She then helps her to make the chutney by thinking of her mother-in-law. Baa then asks why is making chutney to which Kavya says that she is planning a surprise for Vanraj on Valentine's day. Kinjal then hurriedly arrives and asks them what should she wear to which Baa pokes fun at her dresses. Kinjal then feels a bit dizzy to which she tells Baa that she is just a bit stressed about work at the office.

Malvika gets depressed after Anuj's departure

On the other hand, Vanraj calls Malvika but she doesn't pick up his call to which he decides to go to the meeting with Toshu. GK then arrives and asks her why is she not answering Vanraj's calls to which she says that she doesn't want to go anywhere without Anu and Anuj. Meanwhile, Anuj talks to Anu about his plan to grow her dance academy while Anu wonders why is talking about work on Valentine's day. Later on, Kinjal gets ready and sends a message to Toshu asking him to come soon as she needs to talk to him. Meanwhile, Kavya stuns Vanraj as she dresses up for Valentine's day while Samar surprises Nandini. Samar then expresses his love to her but Nandini informs him that they cannot get married to each other. She further explains that though she loves him a lot too, their relationship will surely get affected if they got married. On the other hand, as Anuj prepares a cake for Anu, he gets a text from her asking him to come to the terrace to help her fix a leaking tap.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anuj goes to the terrace, he looks for Anu. He then sees her dressed up in a saree and as he walks towards her, he expresses her love to him and says that he has managed to win his heart. This leaves Anuj in shock. On the other hand, Kavya tries to woo Vanraj on Valentine's day while Kinjal waits for Toshu.

