Anupama 16 July 2022 Written Update: Shah Family Gets A Shocker As They Meet Little Anu

Anupama 16 July 2022 episode begins with Baa telling everyone whether Anu and Anuj have gone mad to which Vanraj says that they always take a different track and leave everyone in bewilderment. As Anu and Anuj ring the bell, Pakhi reveals that Adhik told her about them visiting their house. Vanraj opens the door to which Lil Anu runs towards him and hugs him with love. On the other hand, everyone stands in shock. While Lil Anu goes inside to meet the rest of the family, Vanraj asks Anu whether she has lost her mind. Lil Anu then meets Bapuji to which he comes out in support of Anu and Anuj fostering a child.

Anupama 16 July 2022 Written Update

Anu then introduces Lil Anu to Samar, Pakhi, Kinjal and Toshu while Baa walks out stating that she doesn't want to be a part of all of this. While Samar, Pakhi, and Kinjal warmly welcome Anu, Toshu walks away and doesn't talk to Lil Anu. Lil Anu then accidentally pushes Kinjal to which Baa taunts Anu. Anuj then asks her to calm down because she is a kid. Anu then makes Lil Anu understand that she needs to take good care of Kinjal because she is having a baby. Lil Anu then takes Kinjal for a house visit and assures her that she will take care of her.

Ankush tells Barkha that Malvika gave everything to Anuj

On the other hand, while Barkha gets stressed, Ankush asks her to calm down because there’s nothing they can do about it. Adhik then intervenes and asks him to do something or he will have to come forth. Meanwhile, Pakhi tells Samar that though Lil Anu is cute, the age difference is quite weird for them. She wonders how will she explain this to her friends. Later on, Vanraj lashes out at Anu for fostering a child at this age while she warns him to not comment on her personal choices while referring to him as an outsider.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Samar, Pakhi and Toshu talk to Anu and explain how will the latter fostering a child would affect them. On the other hand, Vanraj tells Baa that Anuj played a smart move by fostering a child so that his kids will not get a share in his property. He then asserts that they are not beggars and have no interest in Anuj’s property.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa