Anupama 16 March 2022 Written Update: Anuj And Anu Perform Holi Puja Together

Anupama 16 March 2022 episode begins with Anuj talking to Anu in the kitchen asking how can everyone enjoy outside leaving her to make all the sweets. He then reminds her that she is here in the house to take care of Kinjal and not do all the household chores. Anuj further asks her not to let herself get exploited while Anu gets emotional seeing his concern for her. He adds that now even he will help Anu in making sweets and asks her to come outside with him.

As Anuj and Anu hold hands and walk outside, Baa and others get stunned looking at them. Anuj then politely asks Baa not to assign any household work to Anu to which Baa asks then who will do the work. Anuj asks her whether Anu is the owner of the house to which Baa denies it and says that this is Vanraj's house. Kavya then asks whether Vanraj will make sweets now. Anuj then offers to help Baa in making the sweets. Later on, as they all perform the puja, Anu and Anuj perform together which leaves Baa in shock. She prays to God to do something so that Anu goes away from Anuj and comes to their house.

After the puja, they all dance together while Vanraj and Anuj sit together to arm-wrestle. As Vanraj is about to win, Anu tells Anuj that he has to win. This boosts energy in Anuj and he defeats Vanraj. Later on, as Anu and Anuj walk towards the door, the latter asks her whether Kinjal really needs her all the time. Anu then reveals how she doesn't let her go anywhere because Toshu's behaviour has made her insecure. Anuj then says that he wants to be the first one to apply colour to her tomorrow to which she asks how will it be possible. He still says he will make sure that it happens. Vanraj overhears their conversation.

Vanraj tells Anuj that Anu will not return to him ever again. Later on, while Anu waits for Anuj to apply colour to her, Vanraj makes an attempt to ruin their plan.

