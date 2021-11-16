Anupama 16 November 2021 Written Update: Baa Fumes With Anger, Anu Takes Bapuji Home

Anupama 16 November 2021 episode begins with GK trying to make Baa understand the importance of a man's dignity and self-respect. he further tells her that a man earns for the house while a woman runs the it but Baa shuts him up and says that she does not talk to servants. On hearing this, Anuj loses his calm but GK stops him. Anu then urges Baa to shout at her or beat her but not say anything to Bapuji. Kinjal tells Baa that kids learn from their elders and asks her how will she react if she behaved in the same way with Toshu or Kavya did the same with Vanraj. Even Dolly warns Baa not to misbehave with Bapuji to which she tells her to shut up as she is a stranger to her from now onwards.

Anupama 16 November 2021 Written Update

Toshu also tells Baa to stop the drama as she is crossing her limits with Bapuji while Mamaji backs him to which Baa frowns and gives him a tight slap. Mamaji then says that he might forget everything that happened but she will have to face the consequences of what she is doing. Baa then loses control and destroys the entire dance academy while everyone stands stunned. She then announces that this entire property is hers and orders Bapuji to accompany her to the Shah house. She also orders him to stay quiet like a dog for the rest of his life and only say yes to what she says. Bapuji feels insulted and tells her that he will not go with her and instead he will beg on the road.

Anupama vows to get Bapuji's self-respect back

Baa then tells him to stop this but Anu shuts her up fumingly and warns her not to utter a word against Bapuji otherwise she will see what real anger means. Anu then tells Bapuji that she will give her a new home and they will live together at her house. As the drama gets over, Baa and Kavya return to the Shah house while Anu and Anuj take Bapuji home. She then decides to get his self-respect back. On the other hand, Baa fumes with anger while Kavya worries about Vanraj's return. Anu then comes out of the room and cries while Anuj consoles her. Anu says that she will never forgive Baa for what she did today.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anu tries to make things normal for Bapuji and takes him out for a walk in the morning while Mamaji leaves the house and tells Baa that he does not want to celebrate Bhai Dooj with her. Kavya, on the other hand, tells Baa that they need to fix everything before Vanraj's arrival.

