Anupama 17 December 2021 Written Update: Vanraj Introduces His Business Partner Malvika

Anupama 17 December 2021 episode begins with Anu exploring Vanraj's party while thinking about Anuj whether he took his medicine or not. She then calls him to check the same to which he assures her that he will take his medicines soon. Anu then tells him to take it at that moment but he keeps asking her to have it later. Anu then forces him to take the medicine to which he gets a bottle of water and takes it. Anuj then asks her whether she would mind if he said something. Anu then says that she does not mind anything he says nowadays. Anuj then says that these days he feels he is not single anymore to which they both get uncomfortable and disconnect the call.

Anupama 17 December 2021 Written Update

Kavya then walks up to Anu and asks whether she knows anything about Vanraj's surprise to which she says that she is unaware of what he has been planing. Kavya insists on telling her the truth but Anu reveals that she does not know anything. Kavya then says that Vanraj is not telling her anything about the party as well as about Malvika. Anu gets shocked on hearing this name from Kaya as Anuj has been talking to a girl with the same name. Vanraj then meets the family and assures them that he will reveal the secret in style. He then makes a grand entry with a popular Bollywood song in the background and unveils the name of his new business venture, Vanika Teamworks. He then invites Malvika and introduces her as his business partner. Malvika greets everyone and hugs Vanraj while stating how excited he is for the new venture. Meanwhile, Kavya gets jealous of seeing them together while Baa gets uncomfortable seeing Malvika hugging Vanraj.

Anuj and Malvika finally meet

As Vanraj and Malvika click pictures together, the latter looks at someone in the audience and starts walking towards him. She then hugs him tightly while the others spot that it is Anuj. Everyone gets shocked to see how they know each other while the duo expresses their love for each other.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As everyone is shocked to see Anuj and Malvika together, the latter walks to Anu and asks whether she knows about her or not. Anuj then apologises to Anu and says that he should have told her about Malvika. Anu then says that she has some questions to ask.

Image: A Stil from Anupamaa