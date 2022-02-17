Anupama 17 February 2022 episode begins with Anuj going upstairs and getting shocked to see the terrace all decked up. He then sees Anu dressed up in a red saree and asks her what is the decoration all about. She then sings and performs the song ‘Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Main’ for Anuj.

Anuj stands silently and gazes at Anu. He then asks her what is the matter to which she holds his hand and asks him to sit beside her. She tells him that after she met him, she realised that there is no expiry date to fall in love.

Anupama 17 February 2022 Written Update

Meanwhile, Samar asks Nandini why is she breaking up with him to which she explains that it will be difficult for them to stay apart for now but staying away will help them in the future. Samar then urges her not to break up with him while she asks him to let her go to the US. She further tells him that this is an important decision for their future and adds that they should now focus on themselves and their life. They both then dance together as they bid goodbye to one another. On the other hand, Anu tells Auj that it is because of him she was able to understand that love has no age and adds how he managed to devote himself to Lord Krishna by loving her for 26 years. As she thanks him for being there for her always, she reminds him how she once told him that there is no place in her heart for anyone else. Anuj then nods with a yes. Anu then says that Anuj has finally earned a place in her heart and life. She then confesses her love to him while Anuj stands stunned.

Anupama next episode spoiler

In the next episode, as Anu confesses her love to Anuj, she says 'I want to grow old with you.' This leaves Anuj in shock and he stands silently with a broad smile on his face.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa