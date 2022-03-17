Anupama 17 March 2022 Written Update: Anu Catches Vanraj Trying To Ruin Her Holi

Anupama 17 March 2022 episode begins with Anu getting ready to celebrate the festival with Anuj while recalling how she never celebrated Holi in the past. She then worries about how she will stay away from everyone before Anuj comes and applies colour to her. On the other hand, Vanraj recalls Anuj and Anu meeting last night and plans to ruin their Holi. Kavya then arrives and wishes home a Happy Holi. Meanwhile, Anuj experiences a bad dream in which Vanraj arrives at his house and tells him that he will make sure Anu doesn't return to him ever again. He gets scared and wakes up suddenly.

Anupama 17 March 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, Baa and Bapuji get ready and begin playing Holi when Mamaji arrives and gets sad learning that Baa already applied colours to Bapuji. Meanwhile, Kavya gets a plate full of food for Vanraj and asks him to lock himself in as he doesn't like playing Holi. They both then share some quality moments together. As Kavya walks outside, Vanraj thinks of a plan to ruin Anu's Holi. Samar then meets Anu and teases her while advising her to lock the door until Anuj arrives. Anu then informs Samar that Devika will not be joining then today.

Toshu apologises to Kinjal

On the other hand, as the family celebrate Holi together, Toshu meets Kinjal and apologises to her. She refuses to forgive him and walks away. Meanwhile, as Vanraj stands outside Anu's room with his hands full of colours, Anu manages to guess that it is him not Anuj at the door. She doesn't open the door and tells him that she knows that he is here to ruin her Holi but she will not let that happen. On hearing this, Vanraj gets annoyed and walks away. Anuj then leaves his house wearing a helmet in order to stay away from colour. Vanraj then sits in the hall waiting for Anu to come out.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anu and Anuj meet, they both get romantic and apply colour on each other's cheeks. They later throw colours on Vanraj to which the latter gets furious.

