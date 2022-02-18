Anupama 18 February 2022 Written Update: Anu Exclaims She 'wants To Grow Old With' Anuj

Anupama 18 February 2022 episode begins with Anu confessing her love to Anuj and telling him that though she is expressing her feelings today, she fell in love with him long ago. She then tells him about the time when Bapuji convinced her to allow Anuj to enter her heart and see him differently. She then reveals that the moment she went ahead with Bapuji's advice she began feeling for him differently. As Anu expresses her feelings, Anuj gazes at her lovingly. He then asks her why didn't she confess her feelings before to which she says that she was waiting for the right time. She then says that this day is the right day to confess her feelings

Anupama 18 February 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, Kinjal waits for Toshu to arrive for dinner and as she gets tired of waiting, she returns home. While walking towards home, she finds Toshu standing outside talking to someone on the phone. She gets annoyed on seeing him busy on the phone as he keeps her waiting the entire time. She then throws away the flower bouquet in front of him to which he disconnects the call and asks her what is wrong with her. Kinjal then lashes out at him for making her wait all this while to which he says that he got stuck up at the office. She then asks him not to lie because she knows he went to the club. She further breaks down in front of him and says that she is tired of trying to keep their love alive. On the other hand, Anu recites a poem for Anuj and expresses her love by stating that she wants to grow old with him. This leaves Anuj astonished and asks her to repeat what she said because he cannot believe it. She repeats the same and even wishes to prepare tea for him in the morning while hoping for him to prepare tea for her in the evening. Furthermore, Anu and Anuj get emotional and celebrate the day by cutting the cake together.

Anupama next episode spoiler

The next morning, Anuj meets Anu and asks her whether she was dressed in a red saree last night or was he dreaming. Anu then pinches him in order to make him believe that everything that he is dreaming of actually happened last night.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa