Anupama 18 June 2022 Written Update: Barkha Makes Ankush Join Anuj’s Business

Anupama 18 June 2022 episode begins with Anu cooking in the kitchen while talking to her students and informing them that she will take classes in the dance academy from now on. Barkha then arrives and lashes out at the housekeeper, Kamal for making a mess in the kitchen to which Anu says that she did it. Barkha then asks her to keep the boxes in the storage area while Anu says that the kitchen is her old friend. Anuj, Ankush, Sara and Adhik arrive and ask Anu what is she cooking to which she reveals that she is making halwa for everyone.

Anupama 18 June 2022 Written Update

Meanwhile, Samar and Toshu tell Pakhi that she cannot be correct every time and even scold her for misbehaving with Vanraj. As they both leave, Pakhi thinks that she will surely go to Anu’s house. She then sees her phone and learns that Adhik has started following her on social media. On the other hand, as Anu serves halwa to everyone, Anuj and Ankush begin eating in the same bowl to which Barkha and Adhik get shocked, Anuj even invites GK to eat from the same bowl which leaves Barkha shocked. She then tells GK to take a different bowl but Anuj says that it feels great to have halwa together this way. Even Sara joins them. Ankush then asks Anuj whether he can join his business to which he says yes but tells him to take permission from Anu, the real owner of the business.

Pakhi apologises to Vanraj

Later on, Pakhi runs into Vanraj and apologises for misbehaving with him to which he asks her to listen to what the elders say. She then shows their pictures published in the newspaper from the party. On the other hand, as Ankush gets excited to work with Anuj, he learns that Anuj takes business decisions with the help of GK and Anu. Later on, Anu gets angry at Anu for asking her whether Ankush should join the business or not. Anuj then arrives and expresses this concern over how family relations are ruined when money comes into the picture. Anu then assures him that nothing will happen. While Anuj and Ankush leave for office, Barkha and Adhik learn that Anu owns a dance academy and is even working on a new restaurant venture.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Barkha tells Adhik that Anu’s kids are very close to Anuj so he needs to befriend them. GK overhears their conversation. Later on, Sara invites the Shah family home and as Pakhi talks about living at Anu’s house, Vanraj refuses to let her stay. Thi9s leaves Anu in shock.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa