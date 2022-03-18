Anupama 18 March 2022 Written Update: Anu And Anuj Celebrate Their First Holi Together

Anupama 18 March 2022 episode begins with Baa and Bapuji celebrating Holi with Samar, Dolly and others. Bapuji then asks Samar about Anu, to which he says that she is waiting for Anuj. On the other hand, Anu thinks that Vanraj will not let her go easily so she decides to go out from the back of the house using a ladder.

As she manages to reach the garden where everyone is waiting for her, she hides behind the curtains and looks for Anuj. Anuj and Anu then spot each other in the crowd and apply colour while wishing each other a Happy Holi.

Anupama 18 March 2022 written update

Anu and Anuj then meet the Shah family and wish them a Happy Holi as well. They both then throw colours on Vanraj leaving him annoyed. Vanraj goes to his room and expresses his anger while removing colours from his face. He wonders why Anu and Anuj win against him every time. Meanwhile, as the Shah family celebrate Holi together, Rakhi Dave arrives. This leaves Mamaji elated and he runs towards her to extend Holi's wishes. On the other hand, Baa gets annoyed seeing Rakhi as she was not invited.

The Shahs celebrate Holi with a dance

Baa asks Anu as to who applied colour on her, to which she blushes, while Bapuji says that only Kanhaji will apply colours to his Radha before anyone else. Everyone then gathers together to dance while Vanraj stares at them from the house. Kavya then arrives and asks who put colours on him, to which he expresses his anger for Anu and Anuj. Kavya then asks him to stop being obsessed with them.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anuj drinks bhaang, he announces that he will soon be getting married to Anu. This leaves Rakhi elated while the rest of them stand in shock. As Anu tries to get Anuj down the tank, he slips and falls down.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa