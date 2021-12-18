Anupama 18th December 2021 Written Update: Malvika Reveals She Is Anuj's Sister

Anupama 18th December 2021 episode begins with everyone looking at Malvika meeting Anuj while Kavya asks Anu who is she. Anu then replies that doesn't know about Malvika to which Kavya says she should know about her as she is related to her boyfriend. Kavya then says that Vanraj is getting jealous of Anuj and Malvika's relationship. Meanwhile, Malvika urges Anuj to dance with her and they both dance to a popular Bollywood song.

Anupama 18 December 2021 Written Update

While the duo dances together, Vanraj wonders how Anuj and Malvika know each other so well. Malvika then takes Anuj to meet Vanraj and his family to which he gets shocked on seeing them. Malvika then reveals that Anuj is her elder brother which leaves everyone in shock. Kavya, on the other hand, thinks about who hides their sister. as Malvika experiences tension between everyone, she asks whether they all know each other. Meanwhile, Samar, Nandini and Pakhi think whether Anu knows about Malvika while Bapuji heaves a sigh of relief learning that Malvika is Anuj's sister. Vanraj then introduces Malviak to his family but leaves Kavya to which the latter introduces herself as his wife.

Anu expresses her disappointment towards Anuj

Malvika then gets stunned to learn that Vanraj invited his ex-wife as well. As Anuj introduces Anu, Malvika gets surprised to know that she is the same Anu with whom Anuj has been in love over the years. She hugs Anu and says that she didn't know who she was as she asked Anuj not to tell anyone about his sister. Malvika then cribs about Anuj's poetry while Anu says that she likes it. Later on, as everyone clicks pictures together, Anuj confronts Anu about his sister while she expresses how disappointed she was because he never told her about Malvika.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Malvika and Anuj walk out of the party, Kavya taunts Anu that her boyfriend left her alone and went home with his sister. Anu then tells her to first take care of her relationship with her husband. On the other hand, Baa tells Bapuji that Malviak might not like Anu staying in Anuj's house.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa