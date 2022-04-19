Anupama 19 April 2022 Written Update: Anuj And Anu Get Excited As They Receive Fan Mails

Anupama 19 April 2022 episode begins with Anuj rushing to the Shah house to meet Anu. Baa taunts him by saying that she has seen such an excited groom for the first time and recalls the time when Vanraj got married. Bapuji, Samar, and Kinjal then ask Anuj what happened to which he says that he has some bags that he wants them to see. As he is about to go out and get the bags, Vanraj arrives with bags in his hand. Baa then asks Vanraj why is he helping Anuj to which he says that he brought them inside so that anyone could not throw them away thinking it is garbage.

Anupama 19 April 2022 Written Update

As Anu and Anuj open the bags, they find letters and gifts inside. Anuj calls Pakhi to help them open the bags to which she happily helps them. Anuj then reveals that these letters are from their fans who loved Anu's proposal video. They both then begin reading the letters one by one along with Samar, Kinjal, Pakhi, Bapuji, and Mamaji as well. As they all get excited, Kavya pulls out a letter and gets happy saying that this person is insulting Anu and Anuj. On hearing this, they both laugh together and say that there's always someone at a wedding who keeps complaining about trivial issues.

Dolly warns Baa to behave

As Anu gets emotional after receiving so much love from strangers, Bapuji taunts Baa that even strangers understood Anu but her own family members went against her. Anu then notices Pakhi and prays to God that even Toshu decides to attend her wedding. On the other hand, as Dolly makes preparations for pre-wedding rituals, Baa asks her to stay away from Anu otherwise her mother-in-law will start taunting her too. Both get into a heated argument to which Dolly gives her a befitting reply. Baa then wonders that if her mother was there, she would not let this happen.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Baa taunts Anu that her first pre-wedding ritual will not go as planned because she needs either Sanjay or Bhavesh. Vanraj then enters the room and leaves everyone in shock.

