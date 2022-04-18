Anupama April 18, 2022 Written Update: Pakhi Decides To Attend Anu And Anuj's Wedding

Anupama 18 April 2022 episode begins with Toshu holding Anu as she gets electrocuted while working in the kitchen. He asks her to stay alert as she is getting married in a couple of days. She then expresses her desire to have him at her wedding and says that her wedding will be incomplete without him. As Toshu walks away, Samar arrives and hugs him tightly. he then urges him to attend the wedding and think about their mother's happiness. he further tells Toshu that not every kid gets a chance to get their mother married.

Anupama 18 April 2022 Written Update

Pakhi then arrives and informs Anu that she wants a new lehenga for the wedding. This leaves Anu surprised and she breaks down in tears of happiness and promises her that she will get a new dress for her. Pakhi then tries to convince Toshu that even he should attend their mother's wedding despite the pressure from society. Pakhi then asks Samar to assign her any duties for the wedding.

Anuj convinces Pakhi to attend Anu's wedding

As Toshu walks away, Vanraj meets him and asks him not to be like him. He then urges him to bring a change in himself for the sake of Kinjal and Anu. On the other hand, Anu makes a video call to Anuj and reveals that Pakhi will be attending their wedding. Anuj then recalls his conversation with Pakhi when he convinces her to attend Anu's wedding for her happiness. Anuj then expresses his love for Anu by telling her that he wants to grow old with her to which she suggests a better one and asks him to use 'I MaAn You.'

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anuj brings huge boxes filled with letters and gifts and tells Anu that these are for them. Kavya then asks what is written inside and as Anu reads one of them, she gets shocked.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa