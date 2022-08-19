Anupama 19 August 2022 Written Update: Barkha Gets Adamant To File Case Against Vanraj

Anupama 19 August 2022 episode begins with the Hospital staff making Anupama understand how to check Anuj's monitor. Anupama promises Anuj that she will look after everything in his absence. She then reads poetry for her husband and tells him that she will continue doing it until his condition improves. Anu clicks pictures of Anuj and Anupama and decides to keep them in the room.

Anupama 19 August 2022 Written Update

A nurse comes in to check on Anuj, however, Barkha gets angry at Anupama for calling a third-class nurse for Anuj. According to her, Anuj deserves better treatment and care. Anupama and Barkha argue with each other over Anuj's heath. Meanwhile, Anupama decides to celebrate Janmashtami and Anuj’s birthday on a grand note. Hasmukh, Paritosh, Samar, and GK make plans for the same.

Later, Barkha asks Anupama to sign a cheque in Anuj's absence. However, Anupama refuses to sign the check as Anupama says Anuj was not willing to work with the clients and she can't take this decision on his behalf. She also states that she will not sign the cheque until Anuj regains his consciousness. Seeing all this, GK takes Anupama and Anuj's side.

Barkha gets adamant to file a case against Vanraj

Adhik and Pakhi meet each other. Adhik assures the latter that he will surely take a stand for Pakhi's father if any police complaint is filed against him. On the other hand, Anupama informs Anu about Janmashtami and Anuj’s birthday celebrations.

Later, Barkha gets adamant to file a case against Vanraj. She even takes a dig at Anupama for supporting Vanraj's deeds. However, Anupama gives her a befitting reply and warns her that if she continues threatening or yelling at her, then she will be forced to take a decision that might land her in trouble.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anupama decides to plan for Anuj’s birthday. On the other hand, Vanraj wants to meet Anuj. Meanwhile, Barkha and Adhik continue with their evil plans to take Anupama out of the Kapadia house.