Anupama 19 February 2022 Written Update: Bapuji Questions Kavya Joining Vanraj's Company

Anupama 19 February 2022 episode begins with Anu holding Anuj's hand and taking him downstairs. Anuj then says that they could've spent the night on the terrace to which Anu says that they would have frozen and even the neighbours would've known about them. She then asks him to go home but he stops her from going. He then recalls how he waited for this moment for 26 years and urges her to wait for just 26 seconds more. On the other hand, Kinjal lashes out at Toshu for leaving her alone on Valentine's day to which he replies rudely and asks her to calm down. Toshu then tells her that he was busy at work while Kinjal complains about being alone in her life.

Anupama 19 February 2022 Written Update

Kinjal further complains to Toshu and tells him that he is turning into another Vanraj while Toshu shouts at him and leaves. Kinjal then goes to bed crying and thinks that she wanted to talk to him about something really important. The next morning, Anuj constantly knocks on Anu's door and leaves the latter worried. As she opens the door, Anuj asks her whether Valentine's celebration on the terrace actually happened last night or was he just dreaming. Anu then laughs at him. On the other hand, at Shah house, Kavya treats Vanraj with love while Samar and Kinjal wish Anu was at home. Pakhi looks at her phone and hopes the other person stops ignoring her.

Anu visits Shah house with a box of sweets

Bapuji then asks Kavya whether it is necessary to work in Vanraj's company to which Vanraj says that they could use some help from Kavya. Vanraj then tells him that he is no longer his father because he always considered Anu as his daughter. Meanwhile, Anuj reminds Anu that she needs to shoot a video for their dance academy with Samar. As Bapuji and Vanraj argue with each other, Anu enters the house with a box of sweets. Vanraj then taunts her whether the sweets are of her and Anuj's live-in relationship to which Samar reveals that she is relaunching her dance academy. Vanraj further insults her by saying that she will now live with Anuj to which she informs him that he is living in a separate house. She even gives him a befitting reply when he questions her character. Baa then comes out in support of Vanraj and questions her.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Baa advises Anu to marry Anuj so that society will not have any issues with their relationship. Anu then tells her that he and Anuj will decide whether to get married or not.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa