Anupama 2 April 2022 Written Update: Bapuji Performs Pre-wedding Rituals For Anu & Anuj

Anupama 2 April 2022 episode begins with Anuj getting smitten by seeing Anu at his doorstep and as he gazes into her eyes, Bapuji, Devika, Mamaji, Samar and Kinjal arrive. Bapuji then cracks a joke on Anuj to which GK gets furious. They both then get into a heated argument while everyone tries to calm them down. As their argument loses control, they both laugh together and wish everyone Happy April Fools' day. As they all enjoy the moment, Anuj and Anu also get into an argument which leaves everyone worried. They too then reveal that they were playing a prank on everyone.

Anupama 2 April 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, Vanraj talks to a client on the phone while failing to crack his deal. Kavya listens to his conversation and reminds him of the deadline given by Malvika. She then asks him to apply to a different company instead of working in Malvika's company. Vanraj then lashes out at her and tells her to leave him if she doesn't feel secure. On the other hand, as everyone gathers at Anuj's place, Anu and Anuj prepare tea and snacks for everyone.

GK doesn't want Anuj's wedding to be held at Shah's house

Bapuji then informs GK about having the wedding at their house to which GK says that he can not let the wedding happen in Shah's house because there are so many people in the house to ruin Anu and Anuj's happiness. Bapouji then tries to convince GK that even if they don't get married in the house, Anu will still invite Baa and others to the wedding. GK later agrees for Anuj and Anu to get married in the Shah house. They all then perform a pre-wedding ritual for the bride and groom and dance together.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anuj talks to Devika about having a lavish wedding while on the other hand, Anu tells Baouji that they will have a simple wedding. At home, as Anu and others step into the Shah house, Baa is seen sitting with all the jewellery. She tells everyone to take everything but keep some money for her to consume poison.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa