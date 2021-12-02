Anupama 2 December 2021 Written Update: Pakhi Reveals Her Plan Of Not Getting Married

Anupama 2 December 2021 episode begins with everyone dancing together. Vanraj then gets a call from someone whom he instructs to deliver the package only to him. As he joins everyone again, Kava offers him to dance with her and reminds him that even their wedding anniversary is approaching. Vanraj looks at her and casually ignores her. Meanwhile, Anuj gets a call to which he gets shocked thinking why that person is calling him after such a long time. He shows it to GK which leaves him in shock as well.

Anupama 2 December 2021 Written Update

As Bapuji offers sweets to baa, Mamaji urges to offer him as well to which Bapuji calls him his first son. As Anu serves Kheer to everyone, she sees there's only one bowl left in the tray while Vanraj and Anuj look at each other. Vanraj then takes the bowl and offers it to Anuj. As Anuj tastes the Kheer made by Anu, he is about to praise it loudly but stops. Vanraj then says that it is common for everyone to praise Anu's food. Meanwhile, Kavya gets annoyed seeing Vanraj, Baa and others talking sweetly to Anuj and GK unlike earlier. Kinjal then asks Baa and Bapuji to reveal the secret of their successful marriage while Nandini asks the same saying that even she is looking forward to celebrating her 50th anniversary with Samar.

Vanraj and Toshu indirectly taunt Kavya and Kinjal

Bapuji then tells everyone how one needs to keep their relationship going on and move on. He further adds how the present generation does not believe in doing so. Kinjal then says that the earlier generations did not have the option of walking off from a relationship as they were dependant on their husband but things are now changing. Even Toshu shares his opinion on the same and taunts Kinjal while, on the other hand, Vanraj taunts Kavya by stating how one needs to be very careful while getting married a second time.

Anuj then says one needs to prioritise their partner in a relationship and express how lucky they are to have each other. Toshu then says that it is easy for him to say because he is single. Pakhi then says she has decided not to get married as she has seen her parents' failed arranged marriage as well as her father's failing love marriage. Anu then asks her to take inspiration from Baa and Bapuji's successful marriage to which Kavya instigates Bapuji by reminding her of how Baa behaved with him. Bapuji then responds that he cannot forget his love of 50 years by just one bad incidence.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As everyone stands together for a family picture, Kavya pulls Anu and reminds her of how she is not a family member anymore and reminds her of how she treated her during Toshu and Kinjal's wedding.

Image: Anupamaa Poster