Anupama 2 March 2022 Written Update: Anu Says Yes To Anuj's Wedding Proposal

Anupama 2 March 2022 episode begins with Anu crying outside the house on failing to express her feelings in front of the family. Anuj then arrives and calms her down to which she apologises to him. On the other hand, Bapuji and GK discuss why Anu could not announce her wedding plans and realise that it would have been awkward for him to announce Kinjal's pregnancy and her wedding at the same time.

Anupama 2 March 2022 Written Update

Vanraj then sits with Tohsu and Kinjal and asks the latter to have fruits and expresses his happiness on becoming a grandfather soon. On the other hand, Anu tells Anuj that she could not tell everyone about her wedding plan because she got carried away with Kinajl's big news. She then gets emotional and tells Anuj that she wants to get married to him to which he sits stunned for a while and cheers up. He then shows the box of sindoor to her revealing that he found it on the floor and realised that she wanted to get married to him. He then says that he cannot wait further to get married to her while she agrees with it.

Anu hugs Anuj

Anuj then asks Anu to be sure before getting married to him because once she says yes, he will never ever leave his hand. They both then get excited to reveal this news to everyone after which Anu hugs Anuj with love. They both get emotional while Anu blushes as she hugs him. They both then walk away.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Samar takes Anu into the hall to celebrate her 45th birthday and shows her a plate full of 45 dishes. This leaves Vanraj in shock. As they celebrate Anu's birthday, they hear something outside the house and as they walk outside, they see rakhi Dave dancing in the car.

