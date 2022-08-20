Anupama 20 August 2022 Written Update: Anu, Lil Anu And GK Celebrate Anuj's Birthday

Anupama 20 August 2022 episode begins with Anu telling Bapuji to excuse her because she needs to check on Anuj. As Bapuji decides to return home, she adds that she will call him if she needs anything for the Janmashtami celebration. Meanwhile, Ankush and Barkha conspire against Anu and decide to gift her something on Anuj’s birthday.

Anupama 20 August 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, Anu and Lil Anu prepare to celebrate the festival and Anuj’s birthday. Barkha and Ankush then enter the room and inform Anu that they are here to install the camera to which Anu says that they can put it anywhere they want. The nurse Shilpa then giggles hearing their conversation but Barkha lashes out at her and fires her. Anu intervenes and tells Barkha that Shilpa is competent and she will not be fired.

Vanraj gets anxious to meet Anuj

As Barkha and Ankush install the camera and return to their room, they wonder why didn't Anu fight with them. On the other hand, Vanraj asks Bapuji about Anuj’s condition and adds that he will meet him soon. Baa then lashes out at him and tells him not to visit Anuj while Toshu and Kinjal second that. Vanraj becomes adamant and thinks that no matter what happens, he will meet Anuj on his birthday. Meanwhile, Ankush and Barkha meet the lawyer and get the papers ready.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Police arrive at the Shah house to arrest Vanraj while baa thinks that Barkha would've done that. On the other hand, Anu warns Barkha that she should stay alert.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa