Anupama 20 July 2022 Written Update: Pakhi Asks Anu To Either Choose Lil Anu Or Her

Anupama 20 July 2022 episode begins with Anu informing Anuj about her class to which the latter decides to stay back with Lil Anu. Lil Anu then arrives and clicks a picture of them to which they both get surprised. She then reveals that Sara gave her the camera. They all then click more pictures together. On the other hand, as Pakhi gets ready to go to college, she plans to meet Adhik and hopes that Vanraj will not drop her to college.

Anupama 20 July 2022 Written Update

As Anu, Anuj and Lil Anu arrive at the dining table, they see different types of dishes. Barkha then reveals that she made everything because she didn't know about Lil Anu’s favourite dishes. As Anu serves breakfast to everyone, she sees Pakhi’s call on Adhik’s phone. Adhik gets uneasy and disconnects the call but Pakhi keeps calling. Ankush then asks Anuj whether he can handle his Mumbai p[rject to which he denies it by stating that he already has so much to do here. Barkha then says that Ankush used to handle several projects together in the US to which Anuj asks why they left their business and returned to India. While Anu and Anuj decide to take Lil Anu for her school admission, Barkha asks why don't they take her to a good one that has all the facilities. Anu then explains to her that a school is not about the facilities but about the studies.

Barkha suspects Anuj knows about their US business failure

As Anu and Anuj leave, Barkha feels that Anuj knows something about their failed business in the US. On the other hand, as Vanraj drops Pakhi to college, they run into Anu, Anuj and Lil Anu. As Pakhi learns that Lil Anu will be studying in her college, she snaps at Anu and tells her not to make her feel embarrassed anymore. She then asks her to choose between her and Lil Anu to which Anuj decides to find another school for her.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Kinjal waits for Anu to go to the clinic together, Anu is seen running behind Lil Anu as the latter meets with an accident. On the other hand, Vanraj taunts Kinjal that Anu forgot her over her little daughter.

