Anupama 19 July 2022 Written Update: Anu & Anuj Get Overwhelmed By L'il Anu's Upbringing

Anupama 19 July 2022 episode begins with Anuj and Anu talking about how the Shah family did not react as expected. Anu then says that Samar and Pakhi understood the scenario but Toshu will take some to get over it. Anuj then says that it is okay because he is worried that Anu will not be able to focus on his child. Anu adds that she even saw that tension on Kinjal’s face. He then assures Anu that he will try and become a hands-on father so that she can take care of all her other responsibilities.

Anupama 19 July 2022 Written Update

Meanwhile, Adhik calls Pakhi and asks how did she react when Anuj and Anu came with Lil Anu. Pakhi then says that now her friends will mock her again. He then reveals that he told Barkha about them and adds that she likes Pakhi too. Adhik then plans to meet her again soon. Vanraj then storms into the room after which Pakhi disconnects the call. He then warns her not to talk to Adhik otherwise he will become the old Vanraj again.

Anu and Anuj get puzzled as they don't find Lil Anu in bed

As Anu and Anuj reach home, they take Lil Anu inside. Meanwhile, Kavya asks Vanraj whether they should take their relationship ahead by adopting a baby to which he gets shocked. The next morning, Vanraj informs everyone about his new job offer while Toshu rushes outside the room to tell everyone that he got a call from an MNC. Everyone gets excited for them. Further, while talking about the doctor's visit, Kinjal says that as Toshu will be busy, Anu will take her to the hospital. On the other hand, as Anu wakes up, she doesn't find Lil Anu sleeping next to her. She gets worried and looks for her in the house. As Anu and Anuj go outside the house, they find Lil Anu playing in the garden. They both get overwhelmed watching her play. Anu then asks her what will she have for breakfast to which she hesitates. Anuj then assures her that she can have anything she wants. Lil Anu then leaves everyone in shock as she reveals that she can prepare tea for everyone. As they all have breakfast together, Sara gets emotional seeing Lil Anu. Meanwhile, Barkha and Adhik look at them with the latter telling Barkha to be nice to Lil Anu in order to be in the good books of Anu.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anu and Anuj take Lil Anu to school, they meet Vanraj and Pakhi. Pakhi warns Anu that Lil Anu will not study in her school and asks Anu to choose one daughter between the two.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa