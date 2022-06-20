Anupama 20 June 2022 Written Update: Anu Worries About Pakhi & Adhik's Closeness

Anupama 20 June 2022 episode begins with Anu leaving the house for the dance academy to which Sara reveals that even she is a dancer. Sara further urges her to let her be a part of the dance academy while Anu says that she will have to make tea for her. Adhik then informs Barkha about a party to which Sara says that she will not attend the party but go to the dance academy with Anu. Barkha then tells Anu that she should understand that she is now Anuj’s wife and adds that she should now stop teaching dance and do some work which is of their standard. Anu then tells her that she wants to create her own identity and not just be identified as someone’s wife. Her reply leaves Barkha speechless.

Anupama 20 June 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, Bapuji serves tea to Vanraj while the latter expresses his concern over his unemployment. Samar then arrives and informs them that he is going to the academy. As soon as he reaches the academy, he realises that he forgot his sipper at home but Vanraj appears with the same and hands it over to him. He then asks Samar whether he could handle the management of the academy because Anu’s life is now different and she might not come to the academy anymore. Anu and Sara then walk in and get shocked seeing Vanraj. Anu then informs them that Sara will be interning with them.

GK overhears Barkha and Adhik’s conversation

Meanwhile, as Adhik tells Barkha to join the office, she tells him that he should join instead of her. As they discuss their plan further, GK arrives leaving them shocked. Barkha lashes out at him. GK leaves while thinking that he needs to keep an eye on them. Meanwhile, as Anu and Sara visit the Shah family, Pakhi acts weird and pretends in front of Sara. Sara then invites everyone home to which Vanraj and Toshu say no while Pakhi gets excited. Vanraj then tells Anu that Pakhi’s behaviour has changed after she saw her lavish lifestyle. Bapuji then asks the kids to go instead. Samar, Kinjal and Pakhi then go to Anu’s house and leaves Barkha and Adhik in shock. While everyone sits together, Anu sees that Adhik and Pakhi are lovingly gazing into each other’s eyes. The leaves her in shock.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anu and Anuj dance together for the kids. As Kinjal stands to keep the glass in the kitchen, she suddenly falls on her belly and cries in pain.

Image: A still from Anupamaa