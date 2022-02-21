Anupama 21 February 2022 Written Update: Anu Learns About Samar And Nandini's Breakup

Anupama 21 February 2022 episode begins with Baa asking Anu to get married to Anuj while Anu says that she already knew they will tell her to marry him. Vanraj then intervenes and says that she will not marry Anuj because he is not rich anymore. Anu then gives him a befitting reply by saying that Anuj has given her everything she needs which is love and respect.

She then asks Kavya whether Vanraj gave her any of those. She then turns to Baa and says that she does not want to get married only because society wants her to and adds that she will make the decision as per her mind. Baa then asks what's the problem in gett8ing married when they both adore each other to which Anu says that they are yet to make a decision over it.

Anupama 21 February 2022 Written Update

Bapuji then lauds her decision while she asks everyone what was happening in the house before she entered. Samar then talked her away to his room and informs her that Nandini broke up with him. She gets shocked on hearing this and asks him whether he tried to stop her.

Samar then says that he couldn't force her to stop. Later on, Anuj meets Anu and Samar and discusses the plan to capture the promotional video for the dance academy. He then informs Anu that until he finds a better business or job, he will help her at the dance academy.

Vanraj wonders why are Anu and Anuj still happy

On the other hand, as Pakhi talks to a guy on phone, Baa spies on her. She then runs into her and asks who was she talking to. Pakhi then asks her to respect her privacy and behaves rudely with her. Vanraj then arrives and scolds her for behaving badly. Baa then informs Vanraj that Pakhi is always on her phone and even comes late from school without giving a proper reason. Meanwhile, Anuj shoots Anu's dance video at the academy and he later recites a poem for her.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anuj and Samar discuss celebrating Anu's birthday. On the other hand, as Vanraj taunts Anu, she tells him that she will soon be returning with a piece of big news that will leave him in shock. Vanraj then taunts her about her bad influence on her kids to which she reminds him of how he cheated on his wife.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa