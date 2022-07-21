Anupama 21 July 2022 Written Update: Shahs Complain To Anu For Not Reaching Clinic On Time

Anupama 21 July 2022 episode begins with Anu asking Lil Anu whether she is enjoying the rickshaw ride to which she says that she loves it. She then asks Anu why Kinjal, Pakhi, Samar and Toshu do not live with them to which Anu gives her an explanation. As they both are about to reach the clinic, Lil Anu tells Anu that she will befriend Kinjal’s baby before it is born. On the other hand, Baa asks Kinjal whether Anu is accompanying her to the clinic to which she assures her that she will directly reach the clinic. Samar then arrives and takes her to the clinic.

Anupama 21 July 2022 Written Update

While Kinjal and Samar wait for Anu at the clinic, the latter stops and buys water for Lil Anu. Anu asks her to hold her saree and not go anywhere till she buys water for her. Lil Anu, however, suddenly runs towards the road while Anu chases her. Lil Anu is about to run into a bike but escapes the accident. On the other hand, Adhik meets Pakhi and tells her that Barkha likes her a lot. He then gives a gift to her stating that Barkha got it for her. Pakhi sees a bunch of expensive goodies inside the box and says that she cannot accept it but Adhik convinces her to take it. Adhik then assures her that Barkha will talk to Anu to let her visit the Kapadia house to meet him. Meanwhile, Lil Anu apologises to Anu for running away and states that a man dropped his packet and she was trying to give the same to him. They both get emotional.

The Shah family learns Anu didn't show up at the clinic

On the other hand, after waiting for a long time, Kinjal decides to meet the doctor by herself. As she leaves for home with Samar, Anu arrives at the clinic and learns that Kinjal already left. At the Shah house, Kinjal tries to avoid telling everyone that Anu couldn't make it to the clinic but Vanraj senses it and taunts everyone. Anu then arrives home in a hurry while everyone taunts her for not realising that Kinjal needed her during her checkup. Lil Anu then asks everyone not to scold her mother and reveals details about her accident. Everyone goes speechless while Kavya says that she is happy that Lil Anu was safe.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anu visits her mother’s house and expresses her fear of not being able to take care of all her duties. On the other hand, Barkha delights Pakhi with expensive gifts. Anu then arrives home and gets shocked seeing Pakhi with expensive clothes and accessories.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa