Anupama 21 June 2022 Written Update: Kinjal Falls Down On Her Belly Amid The Party

Anupama 21 June 2022 episode begins with Samar asking everyone to dance together. While they all dance, Anu tries to dance in between Pakhi and Adhik. Anuj and Ankush then arrive and ask why are they partying without them. Anuj then says that he will show them how to party and then they dance to a popular Bollywood song together. Barkha stands far from them and feels happy seeing everyone enjoy. Samar notices her and tells Pakhi and Kinjal that Barkha is nice but sometimes she irritates. Pakhi then says that she is so classy even when she is angry.

Anupama 21 June 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, Vanraj worries about Pakhi while Bapuji consoles him. Vanraj then says that he cannot stand losing his children. Meanwhile, Anuj asks Pakhi to click a picture of them together. Ankush then asks Barkha to join the party and assures her that Anu and Anuj do not differentiate between the kids. At the Shah house, Vanraj assures Bapuji that he will take care of Kinjal and adds that he cannot let her go to Rakhi Dave’s house. Bapuji then says it should be Kinjal’s decision whether she wants to go to her house or not.

Barkha accidentally pushes Kinjal

While everyone at the Kapadia house has a blast together, Kinjal gets up to put the glass in the kitchen and on the other hand, even Barkha gets up at the same time. Barkha loses her balance and accidentally pushes Kinajl due to which the latter falls down on her belly. While Kinjal screams in pain, everyone stands in shock. Anuj, Anu and Samar take Kinjal to the hospital while Barkha cries at home confessing that she did not push her on purpose. Meanwhile, Toshu informs Vanraj and others about Kinjal’s accident after which they reach the Kapadia house. As they enter the house, they learn that Kinjal fell because of Barkha. Vanraj then gets into a heated argument with Ankush. Anu then arrives home with Samar, Anuj and Kinjal. Anu breaks down in front of everyone while apologising again and again while Vanraj asks her to tell what the doctor said.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Vanraj gets furious and informs everyone that his children will never visit the Kapadia house.

