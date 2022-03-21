Anupama 21 March 2022 Written Update: Baa Warns Anu To Step Back From Marriage With Anuj

Anupama 21 March 2022 episode begins with Anuj losing his calm and telling Anu that Vanraj, Kavya, and Baa are toxic people. Rakhi then tells Baa that Anuj is calling her poisonous to which she gets shocked. Bapuji then asks Anu to give some lemon water to Anuj while Rakhi takes a leave for a while.

Anuj further tells Anu that the family is trying to take her happiness away and are now planning to take her from him as well. He also says that he doesn't like her living with the Shah family and also informs her that they will try to separate them. He then urges her to accompany her to the house to which she says that she will come later after changing her clothes.

Anupama 21 March 2022 Written Update

Rakhi returns and questions Anu about getting married at age of becoming a grandmother. Baa then lashes out at Anu for ruining their image. Dolly tries to support Anu but Rakhi warns her to stop. Baa further tells her that rules for women are different in society as compared to men and adds that a man can marry any time he wants but the case is different for a woman. She then warns her that she will not get married at any cost to which Bapuji tries to calm her by reminding her that she agreed to their marriage earlier. Baa then says that earlier she convinced herself but now she cannot let this happen because she is a grandmother now.

Samar, Dolly stand up for Anu

Samar then tells baa that Anu can do whatever she wants but she doesn't listen to him. Bapuji then tells Baa that she can't make decisions for Anu to which she says that at least she can influence her decision. Everyone then walks to their respective rooms. Kavya tells Vanraj that Anu should get married to Anuj to which Vanraj gets annoyed. He tells her that Anu will never get married to Anuj. On the other hand, as Anuj reaches home, GK tells him about everything he did during the Holi celebration. He then asks GK to him meet Anu to which he stops her.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Vanraj meets Anu and reminds her that grandmothers do not get married. On the other hand, Anu dances with intensity while Samar looks at her emotionally. Later on, Anuj meets Anu and tells her that if she decides to step back from marriage, he will never return to her.

Image: A Still from Anupama